When we refer to online games we are normally referring to video games we play with a computer via the internet. Some video games are played online using cellular phones and video consoles, but generally talking online games signifies computer games that need an internet connection to be playedwith. Simple text-based multiplayer games would be the very first of these kinds of games as internet connections were slow and costly when these games were first introduced in the 1980s. Gradually these games became popular in the 1990s, with the current online games comprising virtual communities, realistic images and multiplayer matches where people can play one into one or at knock out tournaments for cash prizes. Most of us know that the internet is the fastest growing market place in the history of this world but were you aware there is an online games industry that's growing 4 times faster than the internet overall! Yes! And it is the"Online Skill Games" market.