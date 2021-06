Martha and Wayne Gosnell volunteer at the very popular Lavender Lizzies booth at the 16th Lavender Festival Saturday, June 12. Crowds flocked to Blanco as the Lavender Festival returned for its 16th year last weekend. After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned in full bloom in 2021. Vendors of all kinds lined the historic square near the Old Blanco County Courthouse while large crowds visited the various tents and booths filled with lavender-themed goods and homemade wares of all kinds. Festival-goers were also treated to live music, lectures and more, and had the opportunity ...