There's something truly unique about pineapples. They can grace the top of a glazed ham in one dish, but then still add a sweet citrus zing to a hummingbird cake. One moment, they're a bizarre on paper (yet for many delicious) pizza topping. The next, they're blended into a creamy Dole Whip and served at Disney theme parks. Yes, with its diamond patterned skin, spiky top, and seemingly nonsensical name the pineapple is a versatile fruit. And thanks to recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished, it now has yet another delightful dish to add to its culinary resume. This time, it's not just incredibly tasty, but wonderfully simple to whip up in your own kitchen.