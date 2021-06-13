Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gridley, CA

Sunday has sun for Gridley — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GRIDLEY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gridley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel

Gridley (CA) Weather Channel

Gridley, CA
88
Followers
501
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gridley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Gridley, CAPosted by
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Gridley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gridley: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day;
Gridley, CAPosted by
Gridley (CA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Gridley

(GRIDLEY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gridley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.