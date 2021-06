After the passage of a cold front, it was a stormy evening for many, but it'll pay off in our favor in the days ahead. Tuesday will be a transition day, albeit a wet one, as we transition back to a more comfortable air mass for the middle and end of the week, with Wednesday and Thursday being the pick days of the forecast in terms of sunshine and comfort. Enjoy low humidity, sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures for the rest of the week as a dome of high pressure builds into the area. That high pressure cell will gradually break down heading into the weekend but right now your weekend doesn't look like a washout just a classic summery pattern with the chance for a pop-up storm both days.