Delaware State

Man Mowing Grass Struck and Killed – Camden-Wyoming

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamden-Wyoming- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Saturday evening. At approximately 7:53 p.m. on Saturday June 12, 2021, a 74-year-old Camden-Wyoming man was mowing the ditch in front of his residence located in the 4000 block of Westville Road. The man was mowing approximately six feet north of the roadway when a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by a 59-year-old female from Camden, was traveling westbound on Westville Road. For unknown reasons, the Santa Fe drove off the north side of the roadway and entered the grassy shoulder and swale, striking a small culvert pipe, before crossing the victim’s private driveway. The Camden-Wyoming man, who was standing/walking behind his push lawnmower, was then struck by the Santa Fe and thrown in a westerly direction. The Santa Fe also continued in a westerly direction and overturned, pinning the 74-year-old man underneath.

