EM 2021 / Christian Eriksson: ZDF Fire for Revival Images – Now Transmitter Responds

 10 days ago

Mainz / Copenhagen – ZDF Sports Director Thomas Buhrmann has rejected criticism that Danish football star Christian Eriksen did not report enough to fall during the EM 2021 * match against Finland. “The ZDF handled the tragic incident at the Denmark-Finland game responsibly. Bela Rati reported emotionally from the stadium, colleagues in the studio found the right words. , ”Explained Buhrmann German Press Institute (dpa).

Sports
The shocking football world rallies around Christian Eriksson | Euro2020 News

Football players and fans expressed their blessings on social media for the recovery of the Danish midfielder after falling in the Euro 2020 game. Shocked football players and fans flooded social media to express their blessings to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksson. Fall on the court In the Euro 2020 match between his country and Finland.
EM 2021: ZDF sends replacement program after Eriksen collapse

Cologne – It was a huge shock for all viewers of the European Championship match on the evening of Saturday 12 June. In the match between Denmark and Finland, Danish star Christian Eriksen (29) fell on the field at the end of the first half. ZDF immediately responded and sent a replacement program.
When Eriksen collapses: ZDF rejects criticism of EM . broadcasting

Shortly before the end of the first half in the match between Finland and Denmark, there was a shocking moment: Danish player Eriksen collapses and has to be revived on the field. ZDF broadcasts dramatic images – only then stops transmission. There is criticism from the Syndicate of Journalists. ZDF...
Football EM: Poland Wanted – Slovakia fire alarm withdrawn

St. Petersburg (DPA) – The European Championship prelude to world footballer Robert Lewandowski could not have been worse. Not only was the 32-year-old Bayern Striker having a bad day, but the foreigner had to lose very quickly with his poles after a bitter 1: 2 (0: 1) against Slovakia at the 2012 European European Championships and the 2018 Fearless World Cup. “We have to take responsibility on our shoulders,” Lewandowski said, as the final whistle was blown away by the cheering crowd from the Slovakians, who then quickly left the St. Petersburg meadow.
EM diary: Christian Eriksen needs and gets a defibrillator

10:49 a.m .: ➤ Doctors will use a defibrillator for Christian Eriksen. 10:02 am: Emotional message: fans and players want to clap for Eriksen. 07:58 am: Pavard’s faint after Gosens check: FIFPro criticism of UEFA. 05:02 am: German EM game lets cellular data usage skyrocket. Update EM diary here. ➤...
EM 2021 Lives Today: ARD, ZDF, MagentaTV – Games run here on June 16

Munich – European Football Championship takes place! Italy opened the Pan-European Championship on June 11 with a 3-0 victory over Turkey. A lot has happened since then – after all, of course, the Christian Erickson disaster. The Danish football star collapsed in the game against Finland and had to be revived on the pitch. On June 12 the football world held its breath. The midfielder has now recovered after a heart attack.
Di Marzio: Inter in advanced talks as Calhanoglu will not renew with Milan – replacement is eyed

Inter are in advanced talks with Hakan Calhanoglu’s entourage over joining them on a free transfer, according to reports. The future of Calhanoglu still remains shrouded in mystery as the negotiations with Milan over the renewal of his contract – expiring on 30 June 2021 – has been a rollercoaster ride full of lots of meetings with his agents but nothing to suggest that an agreement is imminent.
The Latest: Kasper Schmeichel awed by outpouring of support

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the outpouring of support in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the European Championship has shown “exactly why we love this game so much.”. Schmeichel says “to see that football can unite a country the way it has the last few days” is the...
Beppe Marotta makes clear his Inter Milan commitment

Beppe Marotta insists he's happy at Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri football chief has been linked with a return to Juventus. However, despite Inter's financial concerns, Marotta insisted on Sunday he is settled and happy where he is. "I'm very optimistic about the future of Inter," Marotta told Telelombardia. “I'm happy...
Hjulmand: 'Our Euro starts now', as Denmark aim for last 16

Kasper Hjulmand said Sunday that Denmark's Euro 2020 campaign will begin for real in their final group game against Russia as they aim to honour their friend Christian Eriksen by making the knockout stage. The Danes have no points after defeat in their opening two fixtures with Finland and Belgium,...
Pippo Inzaghi: Simone chose right with Inter Milan

Pippo Inzaghi says brother Simone has chosen right in taking the Inter Milan job. Simone left Lazio to succeed Antonio Conte at the champions earlier this month. Pippo said: "After five years there comes a time when either ten players need to be changed or the technical guide changed. I think Simone made the right choice, he did something incredible in Rome."