St. Petersburg (DPA) – The European Championship prelude to world footballer Robert Lewandowski could not have been worse. Not only was the 32-year-old Bayern Striker having a bad day, but the foreigner had to lose very quickly with his poles after a bitter 1: 2 (0: 1) against Slovakia at the 2012 European European Championships and the 2018 Fearless World Cup. “We have to take responsibility on our shoulders,” Lewandowski said, as the final whistle was blown away by the cheering crowd from the Slovakians, who then quickly left the St. Petersburg meadow.