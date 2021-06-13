EM 2021 / Christian Eriksson: ZDF Fire for Revival Images – Now Transmitter Responds
Mainz / Copenhagen – ZDF Sports Director Thomas Buhrmann has rejected criticism that Danish football star Christian Eriksen did not report enough to fall during the EM 2021 * match against Finland. “The ZDF handled the tragic incident at the Denmark-Finland game responsibly. Bela Rati reported emotionally from the stadium, colleagues in the studio found the right words. , ”Explained Buhrmann German Press Institute (dpa).bioprepwatch.com