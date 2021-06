The Eagles offseason continues this week with even more practices and team meetings, as well as Zoom press conferences with the team's new (and some old) assistant coaches. We'll have more on that as we go through today's edition of What They're Saying, but first let's dive right in with the big story so far this week, which came from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer and calls into question not only the work ethic, but also the influence of one of the team's star players.