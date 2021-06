A blue plaque honouring Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson will be unveiled in her home city of Wolverhampton on national Windrush Day. The memorial will be situated at the Wolverhampton Heritage Centre - a cornerstone of the area’s local Caribbean community.This was also the former constituency office of Enoch Powell - and where the MP wrote his infamous Rivers of Blood speech in 1968 - the same year when Ms Wilson arrived in city as a ten-year-old. Ms Wilson, who arrived in the UK to join her grandparents as part of the Windrush generation, was one of thousands of people who...