Former UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Willing To Accept Offer to Become Professional Full-Time Footballer

Oscar De La Hoya will make his long-talked about return to the ring on Mexican Independence Day weekend. The 48-year-old hall of famer, who hasn’t fought since an eight-round stoppage loss to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008, will face former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in an exhibition bout on September 11, according to a press release from Triller, the social media app company that will produce the PPV event in conjunction with the Verzuz webcast series (which was recently acquired by Triller).