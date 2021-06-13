Cancel
Former UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Willing To Accept Offer to Become Professional Full-Time Footballer

By Amreen
90min.com
 9 days ago

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has been offered the chance to become a professional footballer as he looks to change his career at the age of 32. Nurmagomedov is a huge football fan and has regularly posted pictures and videos of himself playing football with his friends on social media. Earlier this month, he posted another clip on Instagram, comparing his goalscoring ability to that of Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Cristiano Ronaldo
#Football Clubs#Combat#Juventus#Russian#Q A#Mma
