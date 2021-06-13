Penetrating Electric Fields, Asteroid Psyche-out, Data Down- No Problem | S0 News Jun.13.2021

In 2022, NASA will launch a mission to the asteroid known as 16 Psyche. It’s our first mission to a world that isn’t primarily rocky or icy, but instead metallic. Scientists have said Psyche might be the exposed metal core of an early planet that failed to form. They’ve estimated its worth at $10,000 quadrillion. Now a new study suggests something else. On June 9, 2021, scientists at the University of Arizona announced the results of a new study, suggesting asteroid Psyche might not be as expected. It might not be as metallic or as dense as scientists once thought. Instead, these scientists said: