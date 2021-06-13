Cancel
Astronomy

Penetrating Electric Fields, Asteroid Psyche-out, Data Down- No Problem | S0 News Jun.13.2021

12160.info
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Sun, Earth and Science News! Just Click our Name for More!The Homework For Tonight's Special Video: https://youtu.be/t_p_9v3L9U0DISASTER CYCLE PLAYLIST...

12160.info
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Asteroid Psyche: $10,000 quadrillion or rubble pile?

In 2022, NASA will launch a mission to the asteroid known as 16 Psyche. It’s our first mission to a world that isn’t primarily rocky or icy, but instead metallic. Scientists have said Psyche might be the exposed metal core of an early planet that failed to form. They’ve estimated its worth at $10,000 quadrillion. Now a new study suggests something else. On June 9, 2021, scientists at the University of Arizona announced the results of a new study, suggesting asteroid Psyche might not be as expected. It might not be as metallic or as dense as scientists once thought. Instead, these scientists said:
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Asteroid 16 Psyche might not be what scientists expected

The widely studied metallic asteroid known as 16 Psyche was long thought to be the exposed iron core of a small planet that failed to form during the earliest days of the solar system. But new University of Arizona-led research suggests that the asteroid might not be as metallic or dense as once thought, and hints at a much different origin story.
AstronomyFuturity

Asteroid 16 Psyche may be less metallic than expected

The widely studied metallic asteroid known as 16 Psyche might not be as metallic or dense as once thought, researchers report. The asteroid was long thought to be the exposed iron core of a small planet that failed to form during the earliest days of the solar system. The new...
ChemistryAPS physics

Electric field control of antiferroelectric domain pattern

Control of domain and domain wall configurations in antiferroelectrics is a necessary step towards practical use of new functionalities based on polar domain wall structures. Here we propose and demonstrate a domain engineering scheme that provides an antiferroelectric state with only one type of orientational domains and one type of walls. We demonstrate with in situ synchrotron diffraction experiment that in a material, where the transition from the high-symmetry nonpolar phase to that antiferroelectric occurs via crossing an intermediate, once the transition is passed under a moderate electric field, the final antiferroelectric domain state can be fully controlled. A theoretical analysis shows that such a phenomenon can be explained in terms of biquadratic coupling between the polarization and antiferroelectric order parameter. This analysis also suggests that the electric-field control of the antiferroelectric state may be possible in a more general case where the intermediate ferroelectric state is absent. Anisotropy of lattice excitations in the intermediate polar phase under electric field is uncovered by an inelastic x-ray scattering experiment, which indicates that lattice instability is a driving force of transformation towards antiferroelectric phase despite of a strong first character of the transition.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The edge of the solar system is a blob, 3D map reveals

At the edge of the solar system is a violent frontier where two cosmic powers clash. On one side is the solar wind, the constant flood of hot, charged particles flowing out of the sun at hundreds of miles per second. On the other side are the winds of space, blowing with the radiation of billions upon billions of nearby stars.
AstronomyNASASpaceFlight.com

Asteroid Mining Architectures

Sounds like the spalling process would effectively act like froth floatation does in mining on Earth for separating minerals (but without the froth!). An interesting idea although I wonder how great the concentration of valuable minerals would be? I would be difficult to be very selective unless the particle size was very small.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Asteroid 16 Psyche Might Not be a Solid Chunk of Metal After All, but Another Rubble Pile

Asteroid 16 Psyche, often sensationally dubbed the 10,000 quadrillion dollar asteroid due to its composition of valuable metals, may not be entirely what it seems. A new paper out of the University of Arizona suggests that the asteroid is possibly more porous, and less metallic, than previous studies indicated. It still certainly has a mostly metallic structure, but its composition is more complex – and that’s good news. Given the impracticality of space mining (in the near future anyway) 16 Psyche’s real value is scientific: planetary scientists think it is probably the exposed core of a protoplanet from the early days of the Solar System. Studying such an object up close would be enormously useful for understanding planet formation, and this paper is the latest attempt to understand its structure.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa’s Hubble Space Telescope captures far-off galaxy with a ‘fascinating secret hiding in plain sight’

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of a spiral galaxy that is hiding a supermassive black hole at its centre.Galaxy NGC 3254 is a ‘Seyfert galaxy’, a collection of planets and stars defined by their extremely active centres, located approximately 118 million light-years from Earth.The black hole at its core, with its huge gravitational power, can pull gas, dust, stars and planets, around in space – captured by Hubble using both visible and infrared light.While one might assume that black holes, with their vast force, would simply devour everything that came close to it, the accretion of material...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Hubble Telescope Captures Galaxy Being Illuminated by Black Hole

Fortunately for us, galaxies are everywhere across the Universe, meaning that there’s no telling if they’ll ever run out of presenting scientists new stuff to explore. The Hubble Space Telescope that’s operated by NASA and the European Space Agency is still pretty active, and a recent astronomical task proves it.
Astronomypakistanchristian.tv

The reason is dark matter.. Scientists confirm the slowing down of the center of our Milky Way galaxy | United Kingdom

Dark matter affects the rotation of the galaxy and the stars located at its outer edges, and this was primarily the reason why scientists believed that dark matter exists. A research team from the British University College London (UCL) was able to observantly confirm a 3-decade-old hypothesis that the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, is slowing down with time, which could help to achieve a better understanding of the nature of dark matter, one of the biggest mysteries of the universe.
Astronomynewpaper24.com

NASA’s Exoplanet-Searching Area Telescope Wants Your Assist Discovering New Worlds – NEWPAPER24

NASA’s Exoplanet-Searching Area Telescope Wants Your Assist Discovering New Worlds. Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Uncover and SciStarter.Org. NASA is recruiting citizen science volunteers to assist astronomers uncover exoplanets hidden in observations from considered one of its area telescopes. A pair of citizen science initiatives, Planet Hunters TESS...
Ridgecrest, CANASA

NASA Balloon Detects California Earthquake – Next Stop, Venus?

Between July 4 and July 6, 2019, a sequence of powerful earthquakes rumbled near Ridgecrest, California, triggering more than 10,000 aftershocks over a six-week period. Seeing an opportunity, researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech flew instruments attached to high-altitude balloons over the region in hopes of making the first balloon-borne detection of a naturally occurring earthquake. Their goal: to test the technology for future applications at Venus, where balloons equipped with science instruments could float above the planet’s exceedingly inhospitable surface.
Astronomyfreenews.live

The largest comet in history is flying towards the center of the Solar System: it’s almost a planet

Astronomers have discovered an object that is about to approach the Sun. Its orbit is 600,000 years old. Scientists recently identified the 2014 UN271 object by analyzing Dark Energy Survey data from 2014 to 2018. Recall that the Dark Energy Survey is an astronomical survey in the visible and near-infrared regions of the spectrum, which aims to study the dynamics of the expansion of the Universe and the growth of its large-scale structure.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Celestial Visitor: A New ‘Mega Comet’ Has Flown Into Our Solar System!

From mysterious interstellar objects like the 'Oumuamua, to several not-so-unique space rocks—a plethora of heavenly objects constantly visit our celestial backyard that is the solar system. While many of them are missed by residents of Earth due to their sheer number and the vast distance in between, some notable bodies still manage to catch our eye from time to time.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Next Up” –Event Horizon Telescope’s Picture of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

What will we actually see? When it’s completed, the picture of the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), is an image sure to equal the famous “Earthrise” photo taken by Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders in December 1968. The obvious target for the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), the team hopes to get imagery of our supermassive black hole soon, said Shep Doeleman, Director, Event Horizon Telescope, following the first ever image of Galaxy M87’s gargantuan black hole (above).
Astronomygizadeathstar.com

RICH ASTEROIDS ARE BACK IN THE NEWS…

If you've been paying attention to the space news of the past five to ten years, you'll have noticed a trend: (1) there's a lot of talk about asteroids, and (2) that talk takes two forms: (a) we've got to prepare to defend the entire planet from asteroid strikes, or (b) we can go out there and mine asteroids, because they contain gazillions of dollars worth of resources.