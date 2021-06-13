Cancel
Greenville, IL

Lane Restrictions For Week Of June 14, 2021

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 8 days ago
BOND COUNTY IL 127/IL 140 over the East Fork of Shoal Creek, 0.2 mile west of Greenville will be restricted to one lane beginning Monday, February 15, 2021, weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flagger and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by early August 2021. (PAG) CLINTON COUNTY IL 161 will have intermittent lane restrictions from 0.1 mile west of Slant Road near Bartelso

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
