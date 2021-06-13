Cancel
Franklinton, NC

Sun forecast for Franklinton — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Cover picture for the article(FRANKLINTON, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

