Google Searches for El Salvador to a New Yearly High After Adopting Bitcoin

El Salvador made headlines during the 2021 Bitcoin Conference, when President Nayib Bukele announced his plan and intention to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in the country. While this bill has yet to be ratified by the Congress there are numerous implications of this action that need to be analyzed and taken into account. Off the top is the simple fact that this step would represent the first nation in the world that would formally recognize and utilize bitcoin as legal tender; a dramatic step forward for wider adoption and utilization. It is true that the original idea of all crypto was to develop an alternative financial system, but until this announcement the transition from investment to legal tender was still a work in progress.