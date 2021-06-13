Google Searches for El Salvador to a New Yearly High After Adopting Bitcoin
During the week that El Salvador made bitcoin a legal tender, the worldwide Google searches of the country’s name have gone for a yearly high. El Salvador’s decision to become the first country to make bitcoin a legal tender within its borders has caught the attention of the world. The global Google searches with the name of the small Central American nation have gone through the roof towards a new yearly high.cryptopotato.com