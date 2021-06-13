Cancel
Internet

Google Searches for El Salvador to a New Yearly High After Adopting Bitcoin

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the week that El Salvador made bitcoin a legal tender, the worldwide Google searches of the country’s name have gone for a yearly high. El Salvador’s decision to become the first country to make bitcoin a legal tender within its borders has caught the attention of the world. The global Google searches with the name of the small Central American nation have gone through the roof towards a new yearly high.

cryptopotato.com
Elon Musk
Nayib Bukele
#Google Searches#Economy#Central American#Btc#Bis#Usdt
Americas
Bitcoin
Technology
Internet
Google
Tesla
