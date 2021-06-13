Cancel
Upperville, VA

Michael Britt-Leon and Private I Are Picture Perfect to Win $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Title at Upperville Colt & Horse Show

 June 12, 2021

Cover picture for the articleUpperville, Va. – June 12, 2021 – The country’s top hunter athletes gathered at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show (UCHS), Saturday evening. Taking over the B&D Builders Grand Prix ring, they vied for the winning honors during the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby, sponsored by Salamander Resort & Spa. After two rounds of competition, it was Michael Britt-Leon’s top score aboard Private I that would earn the night’s winning prize.

Upperville, VA
