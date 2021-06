Mill Spring, NC – June 20, 2021 – Brittni Raflowitz (Palm Beach, FL) and Safira raced their way to a first-place finish to kick off the 2021 Tryon Summer Series, winning Sunday’s $25,000 Tryon Resort Grand Prix at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC). The pair claimed victory over the field with a jump-off time of 34.897 seconds. Darragh Kerins (Wellington, FL) and Delight M-G C De Leuze, the 2009 Dutch Warmblood mare (Armitage x Unknown) owned by Trefoil Farm LLC, took second place with a time of 34.966 seconds, while David Blake (Wellington, FL) claimed third, stopping the timers at 35.307 seconds on Nixon van D’Abelendereef, the 2013 Belgian Warmblood gelding (Diamant de Semilly x Toulon) owned by JP Stables B.V.