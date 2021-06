Governments exist to protect your rights. Specifically, governments exist to protect your rights from other people. There are many definitions of what constitutes a right, but I would say that a right is something that you can do. If we didn’t have governments, it would be possible for other people to infringe on your rights. By this, I mean that if there is no government and no laws, there is nothing to stop people from murdering, stealing, kidnapping, or commit any other crime that might infringe on your rights. Luckily, we have come up with a system so that this does not happen, and it is called social contract theory. Social contract theory is the idea that we can all give up certain rights to protect other rights. If we all give up the right to infringe on others rights, others will not infringe on our rights.