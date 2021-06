We recommend letting either a parent, health care provider, teacher, or another trusted adult know that you are experiencing these thoughts. They can be helpful in giving you some extra support. It sounds like your body dissatisfaction is interfering with other parts of your life, such as your ability to enjoy certain foods or exercise in healthy amounts. This is a sign that more concerning things could be going on and it’s important to get help, as soon as possible, in order to get a better idea of what could be helpful moving forward.