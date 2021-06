Around the Vogue offices, my colleagues are calling this the summer of skin. The name fits, as a stroll through any New York neighbourhood will tell you, but I think the defining look of 2021 is actually the Birkenstock. The months we all spent at home during lockdown made late adopters of many who hadn’t yet learned to appreciate the virtues of the German shoe brand’s easy-wearing contoured cork footbeds. Birkenstock’s efforts to identify and sign on one cool designer partner after another – Rick Owens, Proenza Schouler, etc – plays a role in their recent ubiquity as well.