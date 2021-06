Ocala, FL – June 11, 2021 – Friday marked the first Derby Day of the World Equestrian Center – Ocala Summer Series. More than 50 horse-and-rider combinations took to the Captive One Indoor Arena to be awarded $22,500 between two derbies: the $12,500 WEC 3’6” – 3’9” Hunter Derby and the $10,000 WEC 3’ Hunter Derby. Tucker Williams of Ocala, Florida, designed the courses for today’s derbies, each containing natural fences with several high option fences throughout.