Road trip! Your guide to summer adventures across NW, central Kan.

Hutch Post
 8 days ago
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. While it may not be first in mind when you think of a road trip destination, the key to a good Kansas adventure is to get off the beaten track — and by track, we mean Interstate 70. The straight shot west makes the whole state seem like an endless track of asphalt and billboards, but that’s hardly the case.

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

2021 KIDS COUNT® Data Book released Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas trailed 24 other states on health care indicators immediately before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT® Data Book, a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how families have fared between the Great Recession and the COVID-19 crisis that was released on Monday.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

McPherson farm family to be honored at Kansas State Fair

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A McPherson County farm couple is one of six that will be honored during this year’s Kansas State Fair as the 2020 class of Kansas Master Farmers and Master Farm Homemakers in recognition of their leadership in agriculture, environmental stewardship and service to their communities. Ellis and...
Mcpherson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Bluestem PACE 5K is back

MCPHERSON, Kan. — After having to hold the event in a virtual format last year, Bluestem PACE of McPherson will host its annual 5K walk/run on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is $30 for early...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Harvest slowed a bit by Monday rain

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harvest is off to a fast start in the area, although the rain slowed things down a bit on Monday. The crop is still looking good. According to the Kansas Ag Statistics Service, only 12% of the wheat is in poor to very poor shape and 63% is in good to excellent condition.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Bad science, Big Tech at heart of Kan. school board meeting drama

OVERLAND PARK — At the mid-May Shawnee Mission School Board meeting, state Sen. Mike Thompson, a former Kansas City meteorologist, showed up mask-less to protest the district’s mask policy. Thompson said masks exposed children to potential carcinogens. “Think of it this way,” said Thompson. “I’m about six feet tall. Saying...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Former Dragon Bryan 16th in Olympic Track Trials

Former Hutchinson Community College Track and Field athlete Michael Bryan competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. Bryan had a top throw of 223-0 feet (67.98m) in the competition on Saturday. That was fourth place in his flight and 16th overall in the competition. The...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Wichita loses finale to Springfield Sunday

WICHITA, KS– Wichita battled back from an 8-1 deficit, but could not find the tying run as they fall to the Springfield Cardinals in the series finale, 8-7 Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. It looked as though the Cardinals would cruise for the rest of the afternoon after building an...
Yoder, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

SPONSORED: Yoder Meats plant job

YODER, Kan. — Yoder Meats is currently seeking full- and part-time team members for the meat processing plant in Yoder. Responsibilities include working on the harvest floor at least two days per week with the opportunity for work on the processing floor the balance of the week. The plant operates...
Pottawatomie County, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Insight: Avoiding Catastrophe

Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County farmer and rancher. This is the season of busy here in the ag world. It seems as though we are simultaneously in wheat harvest, crop planting, haying and there are always things to do with the livestock. There are never enough hours in the day to get things done, and we catch ourselves working long hours at a frenetic pace. Then you add in what we do in agriculture can be incredibly dangerous, and we are often alone. The bottom line is farming and ranching is always dangerous, but right now it is exceedingly dangerous.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas carjacking suspect killed by police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A carjacking suspect is dead after an exchange of gunfire with police in Kansas City, Kansas. Police did not identify the suspect who was killed on Sunday but say he was a 25-year-old man. Police said the armed carjacking happened Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas....
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kansas judge: CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of the expiration of a federal moratorium that some experts predict will bring a tide of people being forced from homes nationwide. Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins said during a...
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

USD 308 and HNEA meet June 28

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 and the HNEA will hold a fourth negotiation session as they work on a new contract for 2021-22. The meeting will be held Monday, June 28 at 4 p.m. at the Career and Technical Education Academy at 800 15th Circle. The negotiations session will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the district’s Facebook page.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

AgTrax celebrates move to downtown area

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two local businesses that recently moved to the downtown area celebrated a ribbon cutting on Thursday. AgTrax, along with PDS Med, recently completed its move to the upper level of a downtown building at 10 S. Main. AgTrax’s many customers, business partners and colleagues, along...
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

Missouri Western officials optimistic about return of Chiefs training camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The city of St. Joseph and Missouri Western State University will soon know for sure what the Kansas City Chiefs’ plan is for training camp. The NFL has given the green light for all 32 teams to travel to their training camp sites this summer. Fans will also be allowed to watch as long as state and local protocols are followed.