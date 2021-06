The much-hyped competitive battle royale game PUBG New State by Korean developer and publisher Krafton Inc has kickstarted with its first closed alpha testing phase. According to the official notification, only a few players from the United States are going to take part in the closed alpha. All the players who registered for beta tester can now check whether they are shortlisted or not by logging in with their Google account on the official website. In this article, players will get to know the PUBG New State closed alpha APK and OBB download links for Android without the use of any VPN.