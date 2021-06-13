Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 263 takeaways: Adesanya still in control of his own division

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael Adesanya retained the middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263 on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Here are three takeaways from the pay-per-view card. Adesanya still in full control at 185 pounds. Against Vettori, Adesanya entered a fight without his...

www.thescore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263 Countdown: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2

UFC 263 Countdown previews the rematch going down on June 12 between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori. Adesanya defeated Vettori via a close split decision in 2018. (Courtesy of UFC)
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 263 ‘Adesanya vs. Vettori 2’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to live crowds has resulted in nothing but loaded events thus far, and UFC 263 on Saturday is no exception. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attempt to re-assert his dominance over the 185-pound division against Marvin Vettori. Coincidentally, this is a rematch of their 2018 fight that took place the last time the Octagon made its way to Glendale, Arizona. The co-headliner sees Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run back their flyweight title fight draw that was one of the best bouts of 2020; and while there are only two title fights, there are three five-round matchups on this main card, as Nate Diaz makes a surprising return for a 25-minute affair against Leon Edwards. Add in some fun stylistic pairings to round out the card, and this is yet another strong pay-per-view offering from the UFC.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White shoots down the notion that Israel Adesanya has cleaned out the middleweight division ahead of UFC 263

UFC president Dana White shot down the notion that 185lbs champ Israel Adesanya has cleaned out the middleweight division ahead of UFC 263. Adesanya returns back to the middleweight division this Saturday night when he takes on Marvin Vettori in a rematch that headlines UFC 263. Coming off of his first career loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Adesanya is eager to get back into the Octagon and bounce back into the win column. Had he won the fight with Blachowicz, it’s likely that Adesanya would have given up his belt and continued to fight at the higher-weight class. But since he lost the fight, Adesanya is back down at 185lbs, and his first order of business is Vettori.
UFClineups.com

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get 30 to 1 on Adesanya or Vettori for UFC 263

FanDuel has a highly enticing promotion going on for its sportsbooks currently. It is offering up to a $1000 risk-free bet for new, first-time users. To be eligible, you must be at least 21 years of age, a new user of the sportsbook, and located within a state where sports betting has been legalized. To register, you can do it on the FanDuel sportsbook app or its desktop site.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC 263: Jan Blachowicz shares insight on Adesanya vs. Vettori rematch

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori are set to face each other again this weekend at UFC 263, but this time the UFC Middleweight Championship is on the line. Adesanya will defend his title this Saturday, June 12, in the main event of UFC 263 on ESPN+. Vettori, the #3 ranked middleweight contender has earned his shot at the title after an impressive climb through the 185-pound rankings that most recently involved wins against Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 263 in-depth: Can Israel Adesanya survive without his air of invincibility?

Confidence is everything in fighting. It’s a sports “truth” repeated perhaps to the point of cliche, but it’s one seen in many different forms each week throughout UFC competition. Some unheralded veteran on the undercard will string together three or four wins, and suddenly he performs like a new man, ready for the Top 10. It’s not that he’s completely changed his skill set or preparation, but positive results breeds confidence, which can rapidly grow into a self-feeding cycle.
UFCharrisondaily.com

Adesanya puts UFC belt on the line in rematch with Vettori

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Marvin Vettori walked to the center of the octagon expecting to have his arm raised. It wasn't. Israel Adesanya won the fight in a split decision, yet wasn't satisfied. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
UFCSFGate

UFC 263 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Vettori on ESPN+

It promises to be a stacked card at UFC 263 this weekend as Israel Adesanya takes on Marvin Vettori in a long-awaited rematch, while Nate Diaz makes his highly-anticipated return to the octagon. The action goes down in a special pay-per-view event streaming exclusively on ESPN+. When is UFC 263?...
UFCtheScore

UFC 263 weigh-in results: Adesanya, Vettori cleared for title fight

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori made weight Friday ahead of their middleweight title fight scheduled for the UFC 263 main event Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya, the reigning champion, weighed in at 183.5 pounds, while Vettori tipped the scale at 184.5 pounds. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno were also on...
UFCMMAWeekly.com

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 fight card officially weighed in on Friday morning, but participated in the ceremonial weigh-ins in front of fans Friday afternoon. UFC 263 takes place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. and features two world title rematches. In the...
UFCmmanews.com

Vettori: The Media & The UFC Have Overhyped Israel Adesanya

Ahead of their UFC 263 main event, Marvin Vettori has suggested that the media and the UFC have overhyped Israel Adesanya. “The Last Stylebender” will defend his UFC Middleweight Championship inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, this weekend. The headlining rematch with Vettori will be his third title defense, having successfully retained his belt against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa in 2020.
UFCTimes Daily

Adesanya beats Vittori to defend title at UFC 263

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Israel Adesanya won a unanimous decision in a rematch against Marvin Vittori to defend his middleweight championship at UFC 263 Saturday night. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
UFCwesb.com

Adesanya Dominates Vetorri For UFC 263 Title Defense

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya capped off UFC 263 on Saturday night with a dominant unanimous decision over Marvin Vetorri to retain his 185 pound title. The bout was a rematch of one of Adesanya’s closest fights in the UFC when he eked out a split decision over Vetorri in April of 2018, though Saturday’s fight left little doubt as Adesanya outlanded Vettori 96-58 in significant strikes. Adesanya has won 10 straight UFC middleweight fights and 5 straight title wins.
UFCMMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC 263’s Israel Adesanya

Former professional kickboxer, Israel Adesanya, will attempt to defend his Middleweight crown opposite former foe, Marvin Vettori, this Saturday (June 12, 2021) at UFC 263 inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya is a man who takes chances. He leans back to duck high kicks by inches, accepts fights...
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC 263: Adesanya Vs Vettori 2

Saturday’s UFC 263 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Arizona, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the Gila River Arena. 1 – Brandon Moreno. Pound-for-pound, Brandon Moreno has always been one of the coolest...
UFCtheovertimer.com

UFC 263: Will Israel Adesanya Return to his Winning Ways Following Devastating Loss To Jan Blachowicz?

It was only recently that Israel Adesanya looked invincible. Like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones before him, Adesanya’s abundant confidence and calm finesse in the ring made him look levels beyond his opponents. This is a man who dispatched Robert Whittaker on home soil. He defeated the legend Anderson Silva. He handed Paolo Costa his first ever MMA loss, via second round knockout. Until he moved up a division to fight Jan Blachowicz, Israel Adesanya had never lost a fight in his entire MMA career.