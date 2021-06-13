UFC 263 takeaways: Adesanya still in control of his own division

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 263 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to live crowds has resulted in nothing but loaded events thus far, and UFC 263 on Saturday is no exception. The main event sees middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attempt to re-assert his dominance over the 185-pound division against Marvin Vettori. Coincidentally, this is a rematch of their 2018 fight that took place the last time the Octagon made its way to Glendale, Arizona. The co-headliner sees Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno run back their flyweight title fight draw that was one of the best bouts of 2020; and while there are only two title fights, there are three five-round matchups on this main card, as Nate Diaz makes a surprising return for a 25-minute affair against Leon Edwards. Add in some fun stylistic pairings to round out the card, and this is yet another strong pay-per-view offering from the UFC.