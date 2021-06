Maria Sakkari upset the defending champion, Iga Swiatek, in the French Open quarter-final on Wednesday. The 17th-seeded Greek needed an hour and 35 minutes to claim a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Pole. As had been usual for her in Paris in the last two years, it was Swiatek who raced off the blocks with a break right in Sakkari’s first service game in the first set.