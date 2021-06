Matt Hancock told MPs during a debate in the Commons on the delay to the lockdown roadmap that the Delta variant now accounts for 96 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the UK. The Health Secretary said that the number of cases is rising and hospitalisations are starting to rise too, with the latter up 48 per cent over the past week. However, he said a majority of those hospitalised are people under 50 who have not yet had both jabs, and added that deaths do remain low.