Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $3,750 Off Price In June 2021
During the month of June, Chevrolet Colorado discount offers are limited to a cash purchase rebate of up to $3,750 on the 2020 Colorado, while a special lease program is available for the 2021 Colorado and may offer a cash allowance of up to $1,750 for qualifying buyers. Unlike previous months, General Motors has scaled back incentives available for the mid-size pickup, as no low-interest financing options are featured in June.gmauthority.com