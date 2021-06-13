Chevy Colorado Discount Offers $3,750 Off Price In June 2021

The Chevrolet Colorado and its corporate cousin the GMC Canyon are set to be updated for the 2022 model year with mild changes, but in the meantime, the current generation of each is in hot demand. The Colorado ZR2 Bison is especially sought-after, but both the Colorado and the Canyon have seen deliveries from the Wentzville Assembly plant in Missouri halted due to a semiconductor chip shortage. This has led some to wonder if the 2022 models could still be on track, and if so, when production will begin. We can now report that production is set to commence on August 26, 2021.