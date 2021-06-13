Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has dragon-sized shoes to fill

Digital Trends
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Gearbox Studios announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a fantasy-themed Borderlands spinoff, during this week’s Summer Game Fest, it anticipated fans’ comparisons to the Borderlands 2 DLC Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. But Gearbox clarified that while Wonderlands would keep the same conceit – Tiny Tina is the dungeon master of a game of “Bunkers and Badasses” and is constantly changing the game around the players — Wonderlands takes place in an entirely new world with new characters (other than Tiny Tina) and incorporates new battle mechanics, like spellcasting.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Video Game#Dragon#Game Mechanics#Fantasy#Gearbox Studios#Borderlands#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer revealed at Summer Game Fest E3 2021

Wonderlands was revealed during today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff. This Borderlands spinoff stars fan-favorite character Tiny Tina. Given the success of Borderlands 3, it’s not surprising that Gearbox is expanding the franchise further. However, this game won’t pick up where Borderlands 3 left off, instead opting to go its own way.
Video GamesTechRadar

Borderland's Tiny Tina is finally getting her own game – with a star-studded cast

Gearbox Software has revealed a new game during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and it’s coming in 2022. The game is an all-new fantasy-fueled adventure set in a spin-off world of the Borderlands series. The game is an epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, and inspired by Borderlands 2 DLC - Assault on Dragon’s Keep. It's a full standalone experience, though, and includes four-player co-op and endgame content.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands won't be a Borderlands game, just like Pringles aren't crisps

First things first, I don't care about the precise legal definition of Pringles. But there was a fiasco a few years back about whether they could be described as crisps rather than processed starch snacks or whatever. The point is: Pringles are blatantly crisps. Or at the very least a kind of crisp. And so to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, revealed last night at the Summer Game Fest with the following trailer, and a chat between Geoff "the ref" Keighley and voice actor Ashly Burch, in which it was claimed that it was not going to be a Borderlands game. Only, it completely is going to be one.
Video GamesIGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Trailer Developer Breakdown

The creative director on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands joins us to analyze everything we see if the reveal trailer for this Borderlands spin-off game. Set within a game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes place inside a game of Bunkers and Badasses, first introduced in the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. In this trailer, we get a glimpse at the game's main antagonist, the Dragon Lord, voiced by Will Arnett. We also see snippets of new enemies such as skeletons from the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, as well as new enemy, shark with legs. In a series first, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will allow users to wield melee weapons along side the usual plethora of weapons. In addition, and building off the spell grenade system of Assault on Dragon Keep, players will be able to cast spells with their custom created characters. Oh and the game will allow player to shoot their guns WHILE casting spells. IGN will be covering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as more information comes leading up to its release in early 2022.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings magic and everything else you’d expect from Gearbox

The 2021 Summer Game Fest is underway with host Geoff Keighley, and things got off to a quick start. Fans of Gearbox Software titles were immediately treated to a new entry in the the Borderlands universe. Well, kind of. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was revealed as a new fantasy game coming that will include everything from guns to magic spells. Of course, that wouldn’t be complete without some big baddies, and what other than an evil dragon to fill that role?
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands wishlist: Eight things we want to see

While I’m disappointed that Borderlands 3— at least in the foreseeable future— is not getting any additional content after the second Season Pass, I’m excited for the new upcoming spinoff game featuring Tiny Tina. Information about how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will play is still a mystery; but we can assume it’ll have the gun and combat mechanics similar to Borderlands 3, of course with new and unique abilities, spells, and melee weapons added into the mix.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Randy Pitchford Releases Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Screenshots - News

The President and CEO of Gearbox Software via his Twitter account has released new screenshots of the recently announced Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game is a Borderlands spin-off title that is set to launch in early 2022. The game features Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch, along...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Mundaun (Switch) Review

Pencil shaded horror that continues to make me ask “Hey Europe, are you okay?”. Sometimes it feels like every visual aesthetic under the sun has already been done in one game or another, but every time I start that particular line of thinking, a game like Mundaun shows up at my door to prove me completely wrong. Mundaun is a horror game from Hidden Fields, an indie developer out of Switzerland. It’s gotten a lot of attention since release mainly for its very unique pencil-shaded art style, and this combined with the fact that more obscure European horror can be a gold mine that isn’t taken advantage of nearly enough had me heavily interested in the game. Was I right to be interested, or did it turn out to be a dud?