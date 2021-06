The world has celebrated World Kidney day (WKD) and March has been essentially described as being The World Kidney Month. If we look back at its inception, the first theme of the aforementioned WKD was “Are your kidneys Ok?” Bearing this in mind, a very common question that parents direct towards their primary physician is “Are my child’s kidneys ok?” Very often, queries are a result of a lack of understanding over what essentially constitutes kidney disease or what can be done to prevent or treat any diagnosed kidney condition. — In this regard, let us answer some of the common queries posed by parents and hopefully, allay any fears.