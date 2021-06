As a kid, my parents often took me to Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Being the know-it-all I was, I’d spout new animal facts I had learned to anyone I talked to after our visits. Many of us likely share similar childhood memories of visiting zoos and aquariums. However, when I returned to Hogle Zoo as an adult this year, I found it lacking the wonder I’d known as a child. Instead, it saddened me to see the animals stuck in small habitats that bore little resemblance to their natural ones. And they had no privacy with all the children pressed up against the glass.