As fans return en masse to Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals are having fun again

Starting Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 pm CT through Wednesday June 9 at 7:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host Cleveland for a two-game series. No sugar-coating it: Cardinals have had a terrible June so far. They have fallen back into third place in the National League Central behind the second-place Chicago Cubs and 2.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. In the month of June the Cardinals have gone 1-5 so far, dropping five-straight games and were swept in four games by the Cincinnati Reds. In their last ten games they are 3-7. Cleveland sits at second place in the American League Central, four games behind the leading Chicago White Sox. Cleveland has had mixed results against the NL Central so far; they defeated the Cubs in both games of their matchup, but are 2-3 against the Reds. In their last ten games they went 5-5, but are coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are hoping to chase down the teams in front of them and will be looking to bounce back after some recent struggles. Should be fun!