Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

As fans return en masse to Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals are having fun again

News-Democrat
 9 days ago

“You know, we need to enjoy ourselves a little bit more,” St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said when asked about the most fun he’s ever had at a ballpark. “Sometimes it’s harder than others.”. Shildt’s team recently pulled out of a six game tailspin that emphasized fun can be...

www.bnd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Paul Dejong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busch Stadium#The St Louis Cardinals#Major League#The Miami Marlins#Canadian#Gold Glove#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Cubs#Lcs#Wrigleyville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Chicago Cubs rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in front of 35,112 raucous fans

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo felt relaxed and calm as he heard crescendoing cheers from 35,112 fans at Wrigley Field reverberating around the ballpark. For 14 pitches during the sixth inning Friday afternoon, Rizzo battled against St. Louis Cardinals reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon. Midway through the at-bat, fans started becoming engaged in the showdown. Rizzo sprayed 10 fouls balls into the stands to stay alive, working to a 2-2 count after quickly picking up two strikes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting the Nolan Arenado trade

Nolan Arenado went from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 1 in a deal that not only cost the Rockies their All Star third baseman plus his 2021 salary but also Colorado’s general manager. The Rockies parted ways with Jeff Bridich in April in an obvious fallout from both the trade and Bridich’s handling of Arenado.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (32-26) and St. Louis Cardinals (31-30) play the finale of a two-game interleague set at Busch Stadium with an 8:15 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jean Carlos Mejia is the projected...
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Encouraging signs from Arenado, Goldschmidt

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Paul Goldschmidt #46 and Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The big bats for the St. Louis Cardinals showed signs of improvement...
MLBchatsports.com

So much ugly in Cincinnati Reds sweep of St. Louis Cardinals

ST LOUIS, MO - JUNE 06: Tyler O'Neill #27 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds second base after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on June 6, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The St. Louis...
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat Cleveland’s baseball team

Starting Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 pm CT through Wednesday June 9 at 7:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host Cleveland for a two-game series. No sugar-coating it: Cardinals have had a terrible June so far. They have fallen back into third place in the National League Central behind the second-place Chicago Cubs and 2.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. In the month of June the Cardinals have gone 1-5 so far, dropping five-straight games and were swept in four games by the Cincinnati Reds. In their last ten games they are 3-7. Cleveland sits at second place in the American League Central, four games behind the leading Chicago White Sox. Cleveland has had mixed results against the NL Central so far; they defeated the Cubs in both games of their matchup, but are 2-3 against the Reds. In their last ten games they went 5-5, but are coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are hoping to chase down the teams in front of them and will be looking to bounce back after some recent struggles. Should be fun!
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Wood alum gets bird’s-eye view of St. Louis Cardinals

VACAVILLE — Katie Woo might have trouble connecting on a major league curveball like most of us, but she has no problem connecting with baseball fans thanks to her quick Twitter thumbs and ability to pound out game stories and features in no time at all. The 2014 Will C....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals Series Preview

After a successful 4-2 home stand, the Miami Marlins hit the road once again for six games against NL Central foes. The Miami Marlins as mentioned previously had a successful home stand taking four of six against the Rockies and Braves. This was encouraging to see after a rough road-trip, but now the Marlins must hit the road again with a trip to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals up first.
MLBallfans.co

Celebrate the 4th of July with a new St. Louis Cardinals hat

Celebrate the Stars and Stripes this 4th of July with new official on-field St. Louis Cardinals gear from New Era. Check out the different styles below. MLB’s 4th of July 2021 hats look great. When the grills are fired up and you settle down to watch the game, make sure you’ve got the same gear that the St. Louis Cardinals are wearing on the diamond.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Even with a doubleheader, Monday is a very light slate. Speaking of doubleheaders, with several coming up over the next few weeks, it's worth refreshing the approach towards choosing pitchers and hitters from the participating teams. There isn't much to it for starting pitchers, other than their win potential increases a bit since there is less chance the bullpen squanders a win with fewer innings to cover. If you need saves or holds, picking up the primary setup man can pay dividends, since many teams don't like using their closer twice in the same day. Hitting is where it gets hairy, since you run the risk of streaming a batter only playing in one seven-inning affair. You want to select someone whose matchup is so enticing you don't care about losing an at-bat or two or a hitter very likely to start one game and at least appear in, if not start, the other.
MLBchatsports.com

Max Scherzer injury nearly changed St. Louis Cardinals’ trade plans

Max Scherzer #31 of the Washington Nationals returns to the dugout after being pulled from the game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on September 18, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) The St. Louis Cardinals are being heavily linked...
MLBchatsports.com

Johan Oviedo might be the rotation option the St. Louis Cardinals need

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 11: Johan Oviedo #59 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 11, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images) St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a hero...
MLB4flush.com

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs Betting Preview

MLB’s Sunday night primetime game this week is a rivalry matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs have won the first two games of the series at home by a combined score of 15-7. They are also favored on Sunday with a moneyline of -135, whereas the Cardinals have a moneyline of +125.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals have a Carlos Martinez problem

Carlos Martinez started the season so well, but his struggles have put the St. Louis Cardinals rotation in an even worse position. The St. Louis Cardinals have a Carlos Martinez problem. Martinez, a right-handed, had started the season off strong. He was locating his pitches with more consistency. His velocity...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pondering a Max Scherzer fit with St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been known for a certain pitching style over the years. Would the addition of Max Scherzer via trade fit that style?. For many years, the St. Louis Cardinals have been known as a pitch to contact team. Instead of pitching with the intent to strike the batter out, they pitch for the hitter to make contact and have the defense get the hitter out.
MLBMiami Herald

No Miami Marlins sweep at Wrigley after shutout loss to Chicago Cubs in finale

There was no sweep at Wrigley Field. But Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hopes there was the start of a turnaround. The 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday was at the front of his mind, but the shutout loss came after the Marlins scored a combined 21 runs in their first two games of the series (10-2 win on Friday and 11-1 win on Saturday) to give them their first series victory on the road in a month.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals come up golden in sweep of Miami Marlins

After getting swept by the Cubs, it was good to come home and see the St. Louis Cardinals sweep the Marlins. Everything came up gold for the St. Louis Cardinals in their three-game set with the Miami Marlins. The Cards won 4-2 on Monday, had a walk-off winner 2-1 on Tuesday and they completed the sweep with a 1-0 victory Wednesday.