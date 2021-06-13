Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Japanese Nonagenarian Gaining Internet Fame as a Virtual Race Car Driver

Bonham Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 93-year old Japanese grandpa turned to virtual racing and is enjoying life in retirement while drawing attention at YouTube for his amazing driving skills. This grandpa, Ryuji Urabe, used to be a taxi driver and a driver of garbage trucks for 20 years before he retired. He later discovered video games as a way to continue his passion for driving at the racing level.

www.bonhamjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car Driver#Cars#Sim Racing#Internet#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
World
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
CarsJalopnik

There Is A Japanese Counterpart To The American Driver Who Loves JDM

American drivers and enthusiasts have been dreaming of over-nighting parts from Japan even before the rebuild of O’Conner’s Supra. JDM parts (and cars) are like forbidden fruit to drivers in the U.S., and as surprising as it may be, some drivers in Japan have their own infatuation with anything from the American market, which has been lovingly dubbed the USDM.
CarsAutoblog

Unleash your inner race car driver in this super-rare 2017 BAC Mono

Getting an open-wheel single-seater race car titled for street use in America is nearly impossible. Unless you're in line for a Mercedes-AMG One, the next best thing is the BAC Mono, which is manufactured in strictly limited numbers in England. Finding one is difficult, but there's a 3,000-mile example listed for sale on Cars & Bids.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Crane Game Toreba: The Nintendo Switch’s Oddest Application

Calculators, streaming services, drawing tools, music creators, and basic video game coding engines. While the Nintendo Switch may not have the capabilities to browse the internet or access mega-hit services such as Netflix and Disney+, there are quite a handful of applications available on the console that are not just video games. Many of them may seem appropriate for the system such as being able to watch shows on Hulu or catching up on some comics and manga with InkyPen, yet there is always bound to be that one outlier found deep within the lot. Crane Game Toreba absolutely takes the crown for this position.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Virtual Toy Car Collectibles

The world of collectibles is changing thanks to digital assets like NFTs and Mattel is getting in on the action by releasing its first Hot Wheels NFT digital artworks. The designs are modeled after three Hot Wheel cars: Twin Mill, Bone Shaker and Deora II, and bids for these virtual collectibles will start at just 99 cents per car. Buyers will be able to purchase the digital assets with Ethereum and as such, Mattel aims to reach "a new collector customer base who expect cryptocurrency as a purchase option."
Video Gamesstockmarketpioneer.com

Candy Shop Slaughter is a video game concept creatd by AI

It is possible for artificial intelligence to create a video game. Contrary to popular opinion and hopes for humanity, an AI came up with the basic design for a video game called Candy Shop Slaughter. The game has all of the elements needed for success in the competitive mobile game...
Behind Viral Videosstudybreaks.com

Bentellect, Internet Fame and the Issue of Viral Reposting

Viral TikTok user Ben Tarrolly is one of the many social media accounts that recycle content from other creators without giving them their due credit. Picture this: You open the TikTok app on your phone and begin to scroll absentmindedly through your “For You” page. Then, you find yourself watching a video of a 30-something-year-old man named Bentellect reading a viral social media post, usually a tweet or an Instagram picture with a somewhat funny caption, and laughing at it. You see that the TikTok garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and decide to see what all the fuss is about by clicking on his account. However, your suspicion gradually turns into confusion as you scroll through his profile and see that his content is all the same — he reads a viral social media post and laughs at it.
Jobsam-online.com

Classic Car Race Technician

Classic Car Restorer / Car Mechanic Required in Woking, Surrey. Full or Part Time Vacancy - Workshop is open Monday - Friday. Our client a Classic Car and Motorsport Garage in the Woking, Surrey Area are looking for a Pre and Post War Classic Car Engineer / Mechanic to join their expanding and busy business!
MotorsportsBusiness Insider

Voyager Digital Sponsors First Nascar Driver and Race Car Paid Fully in Crypto

Sponsored #4 Car Driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Landon Cassill. NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) is pleased to announce an agreement with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill to be the first primary sponsorship of a NASCAR race car paid fully in a portfolio of cryptocurrency led by Litecoin (LTC) and the Voyager Token (VGX). The sponsored car is fielded by JD Motorsports and driven by NASCAR driver Landon Cassill during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Advocacyraceentry.com

Run for Orphans Virtual Race

OPTIONAL - You can get one of our Summer Tank tops in lieu of the regular Shirt/Medal as a free substitute upgrade! Just email us at info@thebestraces.com after you sign-up!. You'll also get a beautiful Digital Virtual Medal upon request! Digital Medal will have your name, run date, distance, and finish time and will be emailed to you. Digital Medals can be print and shipped on a beautiful Canvas for an extra fee or for free if you sign-up for at least 5 other virtual runs!
Video Gamesboxden.com

IGN caught in 4K

Matter a fact, next time M$ does a showcase, go to a bridge with your laptop in hand logged onto this site, make a few post expressing how pissed you are, then jump bi*ch. I need both without Yoshinori Ono and with Tomoshi Sadamoto back at the helm. Y'all dudes...
Video Gamesprogameguides.com

Roblox Ghost Simulator Codes (June 2021)

Our Roblox Ghost Simulator Codes has the most up-to-date list of codes that you can redeem for pets, hoverboards, and more. This is a quick and easy way to get a step up in the game, so you can catch a bunch of ghosts a whole lot faster and earn Ectoplasm and Gems!
Motorsportstopgear.com

Here are the 10 best rally drivers and their cars

Of all the statistics that follow Séb Loeb, his 79 rally wins (30 clear of the next man), the fact he only lost three tarmac events between 2005 and 2013, that in 2010 he finished the championship 100 points clear, our favourite is this. In 2006 he missed the last four rallies of the season after a mountain bike accident. It didn’t matter, having won eight of the 12 rallies that had taken place and finished second in those he didn’t win, he already had the title sewn up.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush Preload & Unlock Times

It’s been seven long years since we last received a new entry in the Mario Golf series, but the wait is finally over. Mario Golf: Super Rush comes to Switch bringing with it some classic Mushroom Kingdom-style golfing action, as well as some fresh takes on the sport, too. With a roster packed with iconic characters… and King Bob-Omb, players are sure to find a character they’re happy taking round the vibrant and colorful courses in the game. If you just can’t wait to begin playing, you may be wondering what the Mario Golf: Super Rush preload and unlock times are.
MotorsportsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

You Don’t Have to be a Race Car Driver to Race on a Track

If you’re a racecar fanatic, you may have dreamt about what it would be like to sit behind the wheel of a bonafide racecar. But, that isn’t a realistic career choice for most people, and the lifestyle of a race car driver can be pretty intense. But, you don’t have to be a true race car driver to enjoy a track experience. Around the US, there are several tracks that will allow you to drive your own car — with some restrictions — whether it be a drag strip or a circular track, and you don’t have to be a professional race car driver to participate.
Technologyarxiv.org

A Wearable Virtual Touch System for Cars

In automotive domain, operation of secondary tasks like accessing infotainment system, adjusting air conditioning vents, and side mirrors distract drivers from driving. Though existing modalities like gesture and speech recognition systems facilitate undertaking secondary tasks by reducing duration of eyes off the road, those often require remembering a set of gestures or screen sequences. In this paper, we have proposed two different modalities for drivers to virtually touch the dashboard display using a laser tracker with a mechanical switch and an eye gaze switch. We compared performances of our proposed modalities against conventional touch modality in automotive environment by comparing pointing and selection times of representative secondary task and also analysed effect on driving performance in terms of deviation from lane, average speed, variation in perceived workload and system usability. We did not find significant difference in driving and pointing performance between laser tracking system and existing touchscreen system. Our result also showed that the driving and pointing performance of the virtual touch system with eye gaze switch was significantly better than the same with mechanical switch. We evaluated the efficacy of the proposed virtual touch system with eye gaze switch inside a real car and investigated acceptance of the system by professional drivers using qualitative research. The quantitative and qualitative studies indicated importance of using multimodal system inside car and highlighted several criteria for acceptance of new automotive user interface.
Comicsbagogames.com

Virtual Crunchyroll Expo to Feature The Rising of the Shield Hero Japanese VAs

Crunchyroll recently announced the cast of The Rising of the Shield Hero as the next guests for Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. Three voice actors from The Rising of the Shield Hero will be joining the event in August including Asami Seto (Chihaya Ayase from Chihayafuru, Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai) as Raphtalia, Kaito Ishikawa (Sakuta Azusagawa from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Ledo from Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet) as Naofumi Iwatani, and Rina Hidaka (Ririchiyo Shirakiin in Inu X Boku Secret Service, Nagisa Akatsuki in Strike the Blood) as Filo.