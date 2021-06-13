Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Giant Green Anaconda Strangles Capybara and Swallows It Whole

By Travis Smola
Posted by 
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A large rodent stands no chance against the largest snake on Earth. Many humans have a real fear of snakes of all sizes. However, it is the large ones, the boas, the reticulated pythons, and the cobras that often give the most nightmares. Thanks to modern pop culture, one of the more feared species of South America is Eunectes murinus, or as it is better known by its common name, the green anaconda. This monstrous constrictor can grow to nearly 20 feet long, making them one of the longest snakes on Earth. This also gives this animal the ability to devour huge prey items like caimans, tapirs, and wild pigs.

www.wideopenspaces.com
Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces

Austin, TX
200K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America’s roots: The great outdoors.

 https://www.wideopenspaces.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Anaconda#Swallowing#Capybara#South American#National Geographic#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Pets
Country
Brazil
Related
AnimalsPhys.org

Reckoning with an animal that sees us as prey—living and working in crocodile country

The wet season in tropical Australia begins with tension. Physical tension, caused by the friction of earth and clouds. Mental tension, caused by the heat, and the expectation of rain and relief. It is also an ecological tension, where every plant and animal is poised—genetically, physiologically—to grow, reap, sow and copulate within a few short months.
AnimalsPhys.org

Jordan battles to save rare tiny Dead Sea carp

Jordan is racing against time to save a tiny rare fish from extinction as falling water levels partly triggered by global warming threaten to dry up its last habitat. The Dead Sea toothcarp—scientific name Aphanius dispar richardsoni—has been on the red list of the International Union for Conversation of Nature since 2014.
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Moment in which a white shark devours a neglected bird that competed with the shark for a snack

A tourist recorded the moment in which a white shark swallowed a bird in the waters of the city of Port Lincoln, in South Australia. A group of 30 tourists arrived earlier this month for a shark cage diving expedition, informs Daily Mail. To attract predators, a tuna tail was thrown into the water, but it was not a shark, but a petrel that started to follow it first. Immersed in the hunt, the bird did not notice the lurking shark, which eventually devoured it.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

The Animal With Strongest Bite Force Kills 200 Humans Each Year

Nile crocodiles are estimated to kill about 200 people each year and have the strongest bite in the animal kingdom. Great white sharks possess multiple rows of teeth and are capable of ripping chunks of flesh off their prey's body. Hippos have the strongest jaws among herbivores. The average strength...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Giant 23-Foot-Long Anaconda Startles Tourists Swimming in River

A giant anaconda, measuring around 23 feet in length, startled two divers after it was spotted slithering through long grass on a river bank within arms reach of the men. Video shows the lengthy snake writhing through the undergrowth along the Formoso river in Bonito, in the central-southern Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, bordering Paraguay and Bolivia.
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

There is nothing like a well-deserved nap after a long day, and these elephants definitely deserved it. This herd of 15 wild Asian elephants embarked on a journey that began over a year ago, when they left their wildlife reserve zone near China's border with Myanmar. China’s wandering elephants have covered a 500-kilometer (300-mile) stretch and have been captured on camera sleeping together in a patch of forest on the outskirts of Southwest China’s Kunking.
Petsfox29.com

Giant river otter resurfaces in Argentina; experts thought it was locally extinct

CHACO PROVENCE, Argentina - A giant river otter hadn’t been spotted inside El Impenetrable National Park in more than 30 years, but that all changed on May 16. Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, was kayaking that day when he came upon the otter in the Bermejo River. Prior to that, experts believed the creature to be locally extinct.
Animalsk1047.com

Hippopotamus Swims Like Dolphin As It Chases Boat

You might not think it just by looking at them, because they appear all fat and happy, but hippos are among the deadliest animals on the planet. The fat and happy ones are only in Richard Scarry books. In reality, hippos have quite the temper. If they don’t like you or what you’re doing, like making noise with your boat, good luck.
Animalszonenews-24.com

Lobster Diver Survives Being Swallowed Whole By A Humpback Whale Before Being Coughed Up Nearly A Minute Later

“I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth.”. Michael Packard is a commercial lobster diver working off the coast of Provincetown, Mass. Early Friday morning, at about 35 feet below the surface near Herring Cove Beach he encountered a hungry humpback whale. The giant marine mammal made a meal out of the unsuspecting diver, swallowing him whole. “All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” Packard told the New York Post. “I could sense I was moving, and I could feel the whale squeezing with the muscles in his mouth.”
AnimalsThe Eagle Times

The Outside Story: Swallows, graceful fliers

I never tire of watching the aerial acrobatics of swallows as they swoop over fields, darting back and forth to snap up flying insects. With their smooth, flowing flight and pointed wings, they are beautiful, graceful fliers. Tree swallows and barn swallows are the most abundant and widespread of our six northeastern swallow species, and these are the birds I see hunting insects on summer evenings.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Australia mouse plague: Fears rodent ‘napalm’ could kill native fish and enter food chain

Poisonous bait used in an effort to eradicate a mouse plague affecting parts of southeast Australia may be harming other native species, including galahs, pigeons and fish, it has been claimed.Thousands of farmers in parts of New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria states are dealing with a rodent infestation that has ravaged crops, gnawed through farming equipment and household appliances, caused power blackouts and invaded supermarkets. The infestation has been driven by wet weather that has provided ample food for the mice, fuelling their fast reproductive cycle.Pellets laced with poison have been used alongside other traps and buckets of water...
AnimalsGood News Network

World’s Tiniest Pig at 10-Inches Tall, Once Thought Extinct, Is Returning to the Wild

Who would imagine that in the habitat of elephants, tigers, and rhinos, the world’s smallest wild hog is the animal that’s determining where the conservation dollars go?. Like the keystone in an arch that holds all the others in place, the endangered pygmy hog of North India is the keystone species of the Terai grasslands, and while those other large mammals can live elsewhere, the hog cannot. Therefore you have a situation where protecting a 10-inch tall pig has the added benefit of protecting the 300-pound tigers and 8-ton elephants.