Giant Green Anaconda Strangles Capybara and Swallows It Whole

A large rodent stands no chance against the largest snake on Earth. Many humans have a real fear of snakes of all sizes. However, it is the large ones, the boas, the reticulated pythons, and the cobras that often give the most nightmares. Thanks to modern pop culture, one of the more feared species of South America is Eunectes murinus, or as it is better known by its common name, the green anaconda. This monstrous constrictor can grow to nearly 20 feet long, making them one of the longest snakes on Earth. This also gives this animal the ability to devour huge prey items like caimans, tapirs, and wild pigs.