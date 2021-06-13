Kena: Bridge of Spirits Shows off Nearly an Hour of Gorgeous Gameplay
Each time indie studio Ember Lab has shown off its upcoming action-adventure title Kena: Bridge of Spirits, it’s looked more and more impressive. From its stunning visuals, art style, and animations, to its gameplay, which seems to be blending elements of The Legend of Zelda and God of War and Pikmin, it’s definitely been a game worth keeping an eye on. Recently, at the Tribeca Games Festival, we got an extended look at the title, and now, we’ve received an even longer look.gamingbolt.com