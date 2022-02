President Biden on Sunday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as U.S. officials warn of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine as early as this week. "President Biden made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine," the White House said in a readout of the call. "The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders."

