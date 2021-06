I’ve always been a big fan of Sherlock Holmes, no matter the medium. I’ve read the stories, listened to the audiobooks, and watched numerous films and TV shows with their own takes on the legendary figure. While I’ve enjoyed those, I haven’t played nearly as many of the Sherlock Holmes games, and while I’ve completed Crimes and Punishments, I’ve yet to start the several others Frogwares has developed. After getting the opportunity to play an early build of Chapter One, I may have to go back and play them, as the fantastic puzzle formula has sucked me right back in.