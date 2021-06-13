Her Art Informed Science: Maria Sibylla Merian

Over the last few years, organizations across the United States — including corporations, universities, and nonprofits like the American Academy of Arts and Sciences — have begun to reflect on their ties to slavery, Native genocide, and other troubling elements of American history. Please join us for a program on why historical self-examination matters and what can be gained from studies of the past. We will hear from leaders of a diverse group of institutions about the reckoning process, best practices that other organizations can use, and how this work can create opportunities for a better future. The discussion will highlight Telling Our Nation’s Story, one of 31 recommendations in Our Common Purpose, the final report from the American Academy’s Commission on the Practice of Democratic Citizenship. This recommendation encourages honest conversations that bridge divides and help develop new narratives that incorporate all aspects of our history.