Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Her Art Informed Science: Maria Sibylla Merian

dailygood.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- "I am an insect ecologist and a field biologist; Maria Sibylla Merian's work forms the very foundations of my discipline. Yet I am ashamed to confess that until relatively recently I was unaware of the magnitude of Merian's contribution to biology. It has only been in the last few decades that recognition for her scientific contributions has had a resurgence." Learn more about this remarkable woman whose art informed science here. (1724 reads)

www.dailygood.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Sibylla Merian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sibylla#Insect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Related
MuseumsHomer News

‘Microbial World’ blends science, art

Though founded as a natural history museum, the Pratt Museum & Park’s mission also includes displaying and honoring visual and literary arts. While sometimes the gallery walls mark a line between art, history and science, periodically those walls come down. That’s the focus this summer of a visiting exhibit, “In...
Sciencetheapeiron.co.uk

The Science of Art and the Art of Science

My father stood with his hand pressed against the rough skin of a stone. His cracked fingers, worn down and twisted by years of manual labor in all weather, spread across the stellar blooms of lichen on the rock’s surface. There were two of them, set in concrete at the...
Theater & Danceblog.google

Meet Barbara Hepworth, her art and life with Google Arts & Culture

Barbara Hepworth was one of the most important artists of the 20th century, and on this day in 1964 she unveiled her iconic sculpture Single Form at the United Nations in New York City. The piece is a dedication to her friend, UN Secretary General, Dag Hammarskjöld. To mark the decade since the opening of her namesake gallery — the Hepworth Wakefield — Google Arts & Culture’s latest collaboration brings the largest retrospective of Hepworth’s work online, for audiences everywhere to explore.
Visual Artculturedmag.com

Magnus Resch Has the Art World Down to a Science

Not everyone agrees with Magnus Resch. But it’s hard to not agree with his impressive data. In his new and insightful book, How To Become a Successful Artist, the author, art economist and Yale professor has the art world down to a science: he’s collected the data, done the research and composed the interviews to bring forth a proven guide to, well, how to be an artist. Cultured spoke with the author on his findings.
Designh-net.org

Normality 5.0: Form and Adaptation through Art and Design (Tsukuba Global Science Week 2021, Art and Design session)

Normality 5.0: Form and Adaptation through Art and Design. As with all fields, Art and Design face the challenge of adapting to what is commonly referred to as ‘the new normal’ following the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Recognizing complexity of the ‘old’ normal and balancing that with new technologies, new trends and new information is at the core of much art, design, theory and practice. Adapting invites revisiting, re-making, re-doing, re-enacting, reconsidering and rewriting, but without ignoring the lessons that all previous ‘normals’ teach us. In this session, we will explore how Art and Design contribute to innovation through thinking, making and writing about our global and local normal.
Scienceuctv.tv

The Art and Science of Music with Victor Minces - Creative Conversations

Victor MInces teaches the science of music. He seeks to transform our perception of everyday experiences by revealing the physics behind them. He works to make science accessible to all and imbue creativity in the scientific process. Hear his perspectives on teaching, arts education and more in this engaging conversation. (#37090)
Books & Literatureladailypost.com

DCA: Writer’s Workshop, Arts & Crafts, Science Story Time

Explore the latest online programming from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA), bringing the state’s unique blend of cultures into your home through its museums, historic sites, and cultural institutions. This week includes three outstanding programs:. The National Hispanic Cultural Center presents the online workshop “Beyond Teaching: Out-of-the-Box...
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

Students may pursue science, technology, arts, and engineering in summer program

There is a new summer program in the works for students of all ages in Wahkiakum this year, thanks to local volunteers and dedicated staff at Wahkiakum School District. The program is the brainchild of Ron Wright, a former teacher and volunteer who has worked tirelessly to bring robotics to students in school and 4-H, Wahkiakum High School science and robotics teacher Jeff Rooklidge, and Principal Stephanie Leitz.
Books & Literatureprincipia-scientific.com

Creative Thinking in Science & Arts Not for the Faint Hearted

Over the past few months, I’ve been invited to speak with well-known writers, musicians and film producers regarding my recent book, Extraterrestrial. Prior to these conversations, I was on the receiving (and admiring) end of their artistic work, but now they were curious about my own research as a scientist. These exchanges led me to recognize the similarities between innovation in the arts and the sciences.
Collegesyale.edu

Virtual: American Academy of Arts & Sciences Lecture, “Reckoning with Organizational History”

Over the last few years, organizations across the United States — including corporations, universities, and nonprofits like the American Academy of Arts and Sciences — have begun to reflect on their ties to slavery, Native genocide, and other troubling elements of American history. Please join us for a program on why historical self-examination matters and what can be gained from studies of the past. We will hear from leaders of a diverse group of institutions about the reckoning process, best practices that other organizations can use, and how this work can create opportunities for a better future. The discussion will highlight Telling Our Nation’s Story, one of 31 recommendations in Our Common Purpose, the final report from the American Academy’s Commission on the Practice of Democratic Citizenship. This recommendation encourages honest conversations that bridge divides and help develop new narratives that incorporate all aspects of our history.
Santa Barbara, CANoozhawk

UCSB Awards Recognize Scholastic Achievement in Arts and Sciences

A group of accomplished undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Letters and Science at UC Santa Barbara have been selected to receive awards for outstanding academic achievement. Ebelechukwu Eseka, who is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology, will receive the Deans’ Outstanding Senior Award in...
Designdesignboom.com

stacked paper and historical buildings inform the design of an art gallery in göttingen, germany

Realized by atelier ST in collaboration with gesellschaft von architekten, ‘kunsthaus göttingen’ is a recently completed art gallery in the german town of göttingen. the five story building exhibits international and local artwork with a focus on photography, new media and works on paper. for its design, the team strikes a delicate balance between enlivening a new arts district while respecting the centuries-old architecture of göttingen’s old town.
Harvard, MAharvardmagazine.com

Harvard Arts and Sciences Centennial Medalists

The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences’ Centennial Medal, first awarded in 1989 on the occasion of the school’s hundredth anniversary, honors alumni who have made contributions to society that emerged from their graduate studies. It is the highest honor GSAS bestows, and awardees include some of Harvard’s most accomplished alumni. The 2021 recipients, announced on May 26, are: Lotte Bailyn, A.M. ’53, Ph.D. ’56, a social psychologist who studies organizational behavior; John Hutchinson, S.M. ’61, Ph.D. ’63, a mechanical engineer; Marvin Kalb, A.M. ’53, a journalist; and Margaret “Peggy” McIntosh ’56, A.M. ’61, Ph.D. ’67, an advocate for social and educational equity and diversity.
Abilene, TXacu.edu

Master of Science in Information Technology

With five courses in cybersecurity, our Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) is designed around this central pillar of technology and provides instruction that runs parallel to professional certifications. The MSIT courses are industry-aligned, equipping students to be high-performers.
PoliticsBoston University

LAW Dean Angela Onwuachi-Willig Elected to American Academy of Arts & Sciences

She’s honored to be in same class as civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw—and another of her heroes, Oprah Winfrey. As a first-year law student in 1994, Angela Onwuachi-Willig felt so alienated and alone she wondered if there was a place for her in the legal world. Then she was introduced to critical race theory (CRT)—a school of thought holding that racism, both individualized and structural, is not an aberration. It is embedded in our everyday lives. The term CRT was coined by civil rights lawyer and scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw. The CRT scholars and voices that Onwuachi-Willig read and heard during law school helped her envision a space for herself in the field, providing the foundation that would underpin her scholarly work.
Jefferson City, MObuffaloreflex.com

Art becomes her

Gainey, who grew up in the Jefferson City area near the River Moreau, was inspired by her first-grade art teacher to want to be an art teacher herself. The tomboy, who enjoyed …