Huntingtown, MD

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the article(HUNTINGTOWN, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Huntingtown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Huntingtown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Huntingtown: Sunday, June 20: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of