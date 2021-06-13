Pittsburgh Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



