Laurel, DE

Sunday has sun for Laurel — 3 ways to make the most of it

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LAUREL, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Laurel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurel

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Laurel: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance