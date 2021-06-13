Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
New York Bulletin
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSvsWZ800

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New York, NY
