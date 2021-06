A coroner in Charleston, South Carolina has switched the determination for the cause of death of a mentally ill Black man who was killed by police officers earlier in January. According to The Associated Press, a coroner has changed the death certificate of a mentally ill Black man, Jamal Sutherland, who died in a South Carolina jail earlier this year. The certificate originally stated that Sutherland’s manner of death was “undetermined,” and it has now been changed to homicide. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi O’Neal had amended the document earlier this month, according to a statement from the family’s attorneys Mark Peper and Gary Christmas.