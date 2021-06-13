Cancel
Grand Junction, IA

Grand Junction Daily Weather Forecast

Grand Junction News Watch
 9 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvsJKv00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Junction, IA
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

