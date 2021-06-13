Cancel
Jackson, AL

Rainy forecast for Jackson? Jump on it!

Posted by 
Jackson News Flash
Jackson News Flash
 9 days ago

(JACKSON, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Jackson Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jackson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aSvsGgk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackson News Flash

Jackson News Flash

Jackson, AL
With Jackson News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

