East Grand Forks Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in East. Grand Forks

Posted by 
 9 days ago

(EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in East. Grand Forks. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for East. Grand Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKDJe_0aSvsEvI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Grand Forks, MN
