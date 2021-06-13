Cancel
Philadelphia, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Philadelphia

Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvsBH700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

