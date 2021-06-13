Weather Forecast For Homer
HOMER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
