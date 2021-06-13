Cancel
Indian Springs, NV

Sunday sun alert in Indian Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Indian Springs News Flash
 9 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSvs9au00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 80 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

