Christmas Valley, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

Christmas Valley News Alert
Christmas Valley News Alert
 9 days ago

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSvs6wj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

