Daily Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 72 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
