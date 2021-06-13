Wearable fans may look obnoxious, but they have practical uses for scorching summers
Summer’s official first day isn’t even here yet, but the weather up in the Northeast has been temperamental to say the least. The majority of the last couple of weeks have been a roller coaster ride, with temperatures swinging up to the 80s (90s for one day even) for a few days, then plummeting back to the 60s. On those hot and humid days, it felt like I was melting — but I saw some relief with the help of wearable fans.www.digitaltrends.com