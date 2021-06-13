Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Wearable fans may look obnoxious, but they have practical uses for scorching summers

Digital Trends
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer’s official first day isn’t even here yet, but the weather up in the Northeast has been temperamental to say the least. The majority of the last couple of weeks have been a roller coaster ride, with temperatures swinging up to the 80s (90s for one day even) for a few days, then plummeting back to the 60s. On those hot and humid days, it felt like I was melting — but I saw some relief with the help of wearable fans.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioner#Smartphone#Usb#Spice Of Life#Bladeless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
FIRST For Women

The 4 Best Types of Fans to Keep You Cool All Summer Long

We always seem to be severely unprepared when a heatwave arrives, unable to cope with the sweltering heat and desperately searching for any available fans to keep us cool. Tossing and turning during the extremely humid night as we attempt to get some shut-eye, and then our homes heating up while working from home and searching for sweet relief by dumping our swollen feet in a bucket of ice water.
ElectronicsBHG

Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Blown Away' by This Tower Fan-and It's on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With the temperatures quickly climbing and the hot sun shining for double the time these days, it should come as no surprise that just about every room in the house is stuffy and uncomfortable. And while it's possible to simply turn on the air conditioner all day, it is a pricey luxury that adds up.
Shoppingpurewow.com

9 Beach Essentials You Might Be Forgetting This Summer

Beach season has officially arrived and we can all take a collective exhale. If you’re anything like us, you’re gleefully planning your first day in the waves, yet fretting about how—and what—to pack for you and your family. (Needless to say, 2020 kept us out of practice.) Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you and rounded up a list of beach bag must-haves for a much-deserved summer of celebrating life in the sunshine.
Electronicsnortheastern.edu

How to keep cool without turning on the A/C

The sun beats down, making everything you touch radiate burning heat. Beads of sweat form all over your body, even when you sit still. It’s one of those beastly hot summer (or spring) days. Then, you go inside your house and turn on the air conditioning to its highest setting....
CarsHartford Courant

How to keep your car cool in the summer

Summer is just around the corner, but even beautiful weather can come with its downsides. On a hot day, getting into your car can be like entering a sauna. That extra heat can wrinkle your clothes, cover you in sweat and leave you feeling exhausted. Your transportation between activities should be stress-free and relaxing to maximize summer fun. So here are some tips and tricks to make sure your car is a safe respite from the heat.
Home & GardenBHG

Why Changing Your Ceiling Fan Direction Is Key to Keeping Your Home Cool This Summer

Ceiling fans can make a stuffy room feel pleasantly cool, but unlike air conditioners, they don't actually lower the temperature. Instead, fans generate a breeze, creating a sort of wind-chill effect as the moving air helps you eliminate body heat. But if your ceiling fan is just pushing around hot air, this phenomenon won't be nearly as effective. To keep your home cool in the summertime (and comfortably warm in the winter), you might need to change the direction of your ceiling fan's blades.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Early Prime Day deal: Save on Dyson V10 cordless vacuum today

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your house-cleaning gear, whether you need a new vacuum, a robotic self-cleaning vacuum, or something else. Amazon is hosting Prime Day deals on a huge selection of items, including cleaning and maintenance devices. These excellent discounts don’t come around often. If you prefer to...
Electronicsyours.co.uk

Fans that will keep you cool during the day - and night

We always seem to be severely unprepared in the UK when a heatwave arrives, unable to cope with the sweltering heat and desperately searching for any available fans to keep us cool. Tossing and turning during the extremely humid night as we attempt to get some shuteye, and then our...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

QuietCool Smart Attic Fan with App Control

Here is an attic fan that you can easily control with your smartphone. The QuietCool Smart Attic Gable Fan has 3 speeds with 2830 CFM capacity. This fan has a plug & play design with built-in mounting tabs. It has consumption rate of as low as 163 watts. You may...
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best fan: These top models will keep you cool in every summer situation

Spinning in circles looking for a new fan? As the thermostat rises, it makes sense to lock down the best fan purchase for your home or outdoor adventure needs before the stifling summer weather makes you too lazy to shop. In addition to cooling you down without running up your electricity bill, an efficient one can help keep you healthy by stimulating air circulation. Science has confirmed that we hate being hot, and a quality fan could mean the difference between a pleasant evening or a poor night’s sleep.
ShoppingPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nomad Card Wallet has thermoformed leather that creates space for cards without stretching

Have plenty of space for your cards with the Nomad Card Wallet. It features thermoformed leather, which has been bonded to a layer of reinforcing cloth and molded into shape with intense heat. This allows it to provide plenty of room for your cards without stretching the leather. What’s more, the slim design is super convenient. In fact, this Nomad accessory’s three external slots and one large middle cavity let you store up to 10 cards. Also, two die-cut pockets reduce thickness while the other side has a quick access pocket. That way, you always have your favorite cards within easy reach. Additionally, the vegetable-tanned, US-made Horween leather is durable and develops a rich character over time. Finally, this leather good seamlessly fits Nomad’s Card for AirTag.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Govee Lyra floor lamp review – excellent wall accent lighting with neat features

REVIEW – Govee already has a ton of smart RGB lighting options on the market, and now they’ve added the Govee Lyra floor lamp. This product casts a very customizable light pattern on a wall to add flair or ambiance to your room. It’s a freestanding lamp with a long LED lightstrip encased in an aluminum frame, where every LED can be a different color, or even a different shade of white. I’ll take it through its paces and see if it can brighten up my dark basement office (and hopefully add some fun while it’s at it!).
ElectronicsCaymanmama.com

Williston Force AC Reviews – Cool Portable Mini Air Cooler

When hearing the words “refreshment” and “cooling devices” as well as “air coolers”, many people usually immediately think of expensive and large air conditioners that mostly only big companies own. The less expensive ways to get some cooling in the summer are usually just boring fans that can’t even bring cooling, as they just swirl the hot air.
Electronicsfederalwaymirror.com

CoolX Portable Air Cooler Review: Does CoolX AC Work or Scam

CoolX is a portable air cooler that brings down the cost of electricity while keeping the environment more agreeable than the hot temperatures outdoors. This device is easy to keep running, and there’s no expensive installation that consumers have to consider. What is CoolX?. Many United States areas are already...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

RAYCOP Omni Air UV+ Cordless Vacuum

What’s better than a regular vacuum? Maybe one that uses UV light to sanitize your home. The RAYCOP Omni Air UV+ Cordless Vacuum does just that. It comes with a a brush head that can take on wood, ceramic, carpet, and stone surfaces. It weighs less than 4 pounds, so you can easily carry it around.