Polson, MT

Polson Daily Weather Forecast

Polson Today
Polson Today
 9 days ago

POLSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Polson, MT
With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

